Passenger JUMPS out of Southwest Airlines plane while aircraft taxied to gate in Phoenix before BARRICADING himself inside the airport’s fire station

A passenger on an arriving Southwest Airlines flight taxiing at Phoenix’s main airport opened a galley door, jumped out and ran to an airport fire station.

Authorities said Daniel Ramirez then barricaded himself during the incident on Saturday morning.

The 30 year old man entered the fire station, walked into a dorm room and locked himself inside.

It wasn’t immediately clear why he jumped from Flight 4236 after it’s arrival at Sky Harbor International Airport from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

After the man ‘exited the aircraft,’ the aircraft’s captain notified the control tower so local authorities could respond to the situation.

Ramirez’s mother said that her son was in Colorado for a tiling job, however he abruptly said he wanted to return home because he feared for his life.

His family said that they hope he is given a mental evaluation before adding that he may be schizophrenic based off of their family history.

He has been booked for two felony counts of trespassing following the incident,’according to ABC News.

