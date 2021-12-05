Police confirm two teenagers dead and two other children, including nine month old, injured in shooting at gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis

Two teenagers were killed and two other children, including a baby, were wounded in a shooting at a gas station in Memphis during a violence filled day in the Tennessee city, police said on Saturday, Your Content has learned.

Two victims, aged 15 and 16, succumbed to their injuries, while another 16 year old female and a nine month old baby boy are recovering in the hospital.

The Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting at a Marathon gas station on 3885 Elvis Presley Blvd. around 9.35pm on Friday.

The four victims were reportedly parked inside a red Infiniti vehicle at a gas pump when shots were fired in their direction by suspects inside a dark Nissan.

After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene in their Nissan, which was later recovered by police. No arrests have been made,’according to Peoples.

