Sunday, December 5, 2021
    Prince William says ‘first love’ Jecca Craig’s father who he met while visiting the family’s 55,000 acre ranch in Mount Kenya made him a conservationist
    The Duke of Cambridge speaks with deep affection about the father of Jecca Craig, widely considered to have been William’s first love, Your Content has learned.

    The Duke of Cambridge spoke with deep affection about the father of Jecca Craig.

    Jecca Craig She is widely considered to have been William’s first romantic love.

    Mother of two Ms Craig is a conservationist and helped to found Panthera, which campaigns to save wild cats,’according to The Daily Advent.

