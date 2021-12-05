Rare gene variant, which appears more frequently in Amish community with 12 percent of Pennsylvania Amish carrying the mutation may hold key to preventing heart disease, researchers say

A rare gene variant that typically appears in Amish communities may hold the key to preventing heart disease, according to researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Your Content has learned.

A rare gene variant typically found in Amish communities may hold the key to preventing heart disease, according to a recent study.

The study found that those that have this particular gene appear to have lower levels of heart-damaging cholesterol, as well as a blood-clotting protein.

Less than one in 10,000 people have this gene, yet amazingly 12 percent of the Pennsylvania Amish community in Lancaster County carry the gene variant.

Researchers claim this is the first time scientists have isolated a gene that lowers two different yet equally important heart disease risk factors.

The reason behind the high amount of the rare gene variant among the Amish population stems from their ‘common lineage and homogeneous lifestyle’,’according to The Guardian.

