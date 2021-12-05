Revealed Prince Andrew took at least FOUR flights on Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ plane, show flight logs as alleged victim tells Ghislaine Maxwell trial she was on board private jet with Duke in bombshell testimony

Even for the Queen’s second son it must have felt like the height of luxury, Your Content has learned.

Flight logs have been found which show the Duke of York did fly on Epstein’s jet.

Investigation found Prince Andrew flew on ‘the Lolita Express’ at least four times.

They included flights both to and from Epstein’s Caribbean island, Little St James.

In his BBC interview, Andrew admitted he had flown on Epstein’s ‘private plane’,’according to Mirror.

