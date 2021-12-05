Sunday, December 5, 2021
Sunday, December 5, 2021
More

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses in awkward silence when asked about his regrets over Afghanistan withdrawal ‘I regret the fact that we lost 13 of our finest at Abbey Gate I regret that we lost 10 civilians in an errant strike’
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin gave a noticeably awkward silence Saturday when asked about his regrets regarding the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, Your Content has learned.

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin gave an awkward silence when asked about his regrets regarding the highly criticized withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘Do you have any regrets about the Afghan withdrawal?’ Bret Baier asked Austin during a keynote discussion at the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday.

    ‘Bret, I regret the fact that we lost 13 of our finest at Abbey Gate. I regret that we lost 10 civilians in an errant strike,’ Austin finally replied 10 seconds later.

    The disastrous handling of the Afghanistan situation has caused concern worldwide regarding the US’s ability to maintain its position as world leader.

    As of last month, dozens of Americans were still stranded in Afghanistan two months after Biden’s botched withdrawal that claimed lives of 13 troops in Kabul.

    - Advertisement -

    The Taliban celebrated the American withdraw by hosting mock funerals with coffins draped with the US, UK and French flags as well as NATO’s insignia,’according to FOX News.

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.