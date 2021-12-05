Sunday, December 5, 2021
    Several comedians pulled off Spotify after standup stars including Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart demand the streaming giant pay them royalties
    The punchlines and standup routines of hundreds of comedians have been removed from Spotify after an impasse between the audio streaming company and the performers over royalty payments, Your Content has learned.

    Tiffany Haddish, John Mulaney and Kevin Hart are among the household name performers who now have fewer comedy tracks on the platform.

    The comedians signed with Spoken Giants seeking to be paid royalties not just for their performances, but for the intellectual property in their comedy routines.

    Spotify said it has paid ‘significant amounts of money for the content in question, and would love to continue to do so’.

    The streaming giant said that it was necessary to remove the comedy albums until an agreement had been reached.

    Spoken Giants said on Twitter that the organization is not aware of when the removed comedy content will be back on its service,’according to The Wall Street Journal.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

