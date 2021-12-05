Sunday, December 5, 2021
    Top experts warn that the standing of the US as the ‘partner of choice’ for global allies has waned after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
    By Your Content Staff
    Current and former US officials say the role of the US as a reliable partner in international security has been tainted by this year’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, which saw 13 soldiers killed and the country returned to Taliban rule, Your Content has learned.

    Sen. Joni Ernst and former Bush advisor Karl Rove say US credibility is falling.

    Ernst says allies and partners pulled her aside with questions after the deadly August withdrawal from Afghanistan.

    Rove says the US should have explained the US’ presence in the country better.

    He was part of the team that promoted the invasion of Iraq and the War on Terror,’according to FOX News.

