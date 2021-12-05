‘You broke my heart’: Twitter explodes with Fredo memes mocking Chris Cuomo after CNN dumps anchor for helping sex pest brother Andrew Cuomo

Social media users wasted no time in mocking Chris Cuomo after CNN fired the star anchor for trying to help his older brother Andrew Cuomo fight off a sexual harassment scandal earlier this year, Your Content has learned.

In an announcement released Saturday afternoon, the network revealed more information had come to light during its internal investigation into the anchor.

The declaration sparked a firestorm on Twitter, with media personalities like Bill O’Reilly weighing in on the anchor’s public axing.

A slew of media personalities and other onlookers mocked the newscaster for his part in his brother’s scandal, while others defended him.

After amassing a trove of texts and transcripts pointing to a breach of network standards by the journalist, CNN notified him of his termination Saturday.

The announcement revealed that the network enlisted an outside law firm to help discern how he helped his brother deal with sexual misconduct allegations.

‘This is not how I want my time at CNN to end,’ Cuomo, 51, wrote in a statement published to social media Saturday.

The veteran TV journalist was suspended indefinitely by the network on Tuesday.

Attorney says she shared sexual misconduct allegation against Cuomo with CNN on Wednesday, but the nature of the allegation isn’t clear,’according to CNN.

