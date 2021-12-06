Artist is accused of letting Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley’s fugitive parents hide from the police in his studio Says he was only offering sanctuary from death threats

A Detroit mural artist has been accused of hiding alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley’s alleged fugitive parents at studio, Your Content has learned.

Detroit mural artist Andrzej Sikora owns the studio on Bellevue Street where the ‘fugitive’ parents of Ethan Crumbley were arrested by police on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Sikora’s attorney, Clarence Dass said his client didn’t know they were wanted by police, and was ‘just letting them stay for a few hours to avoid death threats’.

‘[He] had no idea they were staying overnight – he left earlier in the day,’ Dass told DailyMail.com. ”He told them to leave they stayed without his knowledge’.

Jennifer Crumbley worked with Polish-born mural artist Sikora on his website and ‘did some marketing’ for him.

Charges for aiding and abetting the couple and obstructing justice ‘could be forthcoming,’ said Detroit Police Chief James White

- Advertisement -

He is associated with a property just six minutes from their home, and his studio where they were hiding out is 12 minutes from the Canadian border by car,’according to ABC News.

__

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]