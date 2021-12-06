CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter warns that more allegations against Chris Cuomo could surface and says fired host was ‘continually causing headaches for management’

CNN’s media correspondent has suggested that there could be more bad news for fired anchor Chris Cuomo, confirming that allegations of sexual misconduct did play a part in his ouster and claiming he ‘was continually causing headaches for management’, Your Content has learned.

On Sunday CNN’s media correspondent suggested that there could be further damaging revelations about fired news anchor Chris Cuomo.

Brian Stelter said in his newsletter that Cuomo ‘was continually causing headaches for management’.

CNN announced on Saturday that they were firing Cuomo ‘effective immediately’.

The announcement came four days after Cuomo, 51, was ‘suspended indefinitely’.

CNN said that he was fired for ‘his involvement with his brother’s defense’, after the New York attorney general published Chris’s text messages.

Chris had claimed that he only gave limited help to the team working for his brother, the then governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo.

The text messages showed Chris giving extensive advice on strategy and communications.

The New York Times reported that CNN was made aware on Wednesday of allegations of sexual harassment.

The allegations were made by a former junior colleague at another network, and it is unclear how much they contributed to CNN’s decision to fire him,’according to Texas News Today.

