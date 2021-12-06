Monday, December 6, 2021
    CNN’s Jake Tapper says Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and the NBA have ‘blood on their hands’ for cravenly chasing Chinese cash while overlooking ‘disappearance’ of tennis star Peng Shuai and Uighur torture
    By Your Content Staff
    CNN host Jake Tapper slammed Hollywood, Silicon Valley and the NBA for being ‘blinded’ by Chinese cash while ignoring the Communist regime’s human rights abuses, Your Content has learned.

    CNN host Jake Tapper slammed Hollywood, Silicon Valley and the NBA for being ‘blinded’ by Chinese cash.

    Tapper criticized the industries for ultimately failing to recognize the events happening in the country in favor of economic gain.

    His comments come amid fears over safety of tennis champion Peng Shuai, who has accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.

    ‘There is no amount of money that could buy enough soap to wash that blood off their hands,’ Tapper said.

    Tapper, however, praised the WTA for their decision to pull all events from China following the allegations made by Shuai,’according to Uproxx.

