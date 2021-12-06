DOJ sues Texas over Republican approved redistricting maps it says intentionally discriminate against black and minority voters

The Department of Justice announced Monday it is suing Texas over its new redistricting plan, the second time it has sued the state over voting rights in a month,Your Content has learned.

The DOJ argued that the new legislative maps adopted by Texas Republicans violate the Voting Rights Act by increasing the power of white voters.

‘Decade after decade, Texas has enacted redistricting plans that violate the Voting Rights Act,’ the Justice Department said in the lawsuit.

In response to criticisms, state Sen. Joan Huffman, who led the redistricting process, said that the maps were ‘race-blind’ ,’according to CNN.

