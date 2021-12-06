Monday, December 6, 2021
Monday, December 6, 2021
More

    DOJ sues Texas over Republican approved redistricting maps it says intentionally discriminate against black and minority voters
    D

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The Department of Justice announced Monday it is suing Texas over its new redistricting plan, the second time it has sued the state over voting rights in a month,Your Content has learned.

    This is the second time it has sued the state over voting rights in a month.

    - Advertisement -

    The DOJ argued that the new legislative maps adopted by Texas Republicans violate the Voting Rights Act by increasing the power of white voters.

    ‘Decade after decade, Texas has enacted redistricting plans that violate the Voting Rights Act,’ the Justice Department said in the lawsuit.

    In response to criticisms, state Sen. Joan Huffman, who led the redistricting process, said that the maps were ‘race-blind’ ,’according to CNN.

    __

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.