    Evan Rachel Wood claims Marilyn Manson threatened ‘to f**k’ her eight year old son and ‘destroy’ the families of his other alleged victims, in unearthed documents from her custody battle with ex Jamie Bell
    By Your Content Staff
    Marilyn Manson threatened the families of women who accused him of sexual assault and sex trafficking, according to court papers, Your Content has learned.

    Court documents unearthed by DailyMail.com claim Marilyn Manson threatened to ‘f**k’ ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood’s eight-year-old son Jack.

    Wood made the allegations in a declaration filed in April as part of her ongoing child custody battle with ex Jamie Bell.

    The Westworld actress, 34, claimed the threats forced her to ramp up security at her LA house and move to Nashville.

    ‘I am extremely afraid of the alleged offender,’ Wood said referring to Manson. ‘I have suffered severe, traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands’.

    Manson is currently under investigation over claims of sexual abuse and human trafficking. More than a dozen women, including Wood, accuse him of abuse.

    Wood said that ‘new developments’ and ‘the pending criminal investigation’ in Manson’s case have made her ‘very concerned’ about her son’s safety when in LA.

    She also claimed one of Manson’s other alleged victims recorded the rocker saying he had pictures of her children as well as their social security numbers.

    Bell filed a motion in response saying Wood’s story ‘defies credibility’.

    ‘Either Evan’s claims that she is receiving “death threats” are true and Jack is not safe in her care, or they are not true and she is withholding [my son]’ he said ,’according to New York Times Post.

