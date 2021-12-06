Monday, December 6, 2021
Monday, December 6, 2021
    Former GOP Senator David Perdue a key Donald Trump ally says he will challenge incumbent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in 2022 elections to avenge Kemp's refusal to overturn Joe Biden win
    Former US Senator David Perdue has announced that he plans to challenge Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp for the title in next year’s election, Your Content has learned.

    Perdue was recruited to run by former President Donald Trump after Kemp had refused to help block election results in November 2022.

    Trump’s allegations of election fraud was the reported cause of divide among Georgia Republicans.

    Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, who was previously defeated by Kemp in 2018, is running again for the Democratic Party’s gubernatorial nomination,’according to The Washington Post.

