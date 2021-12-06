Former GOP Senator David Perdue a key Donald Trump ally says he will challenge incumbent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in 2022 elections to avenge Kemp’s refusal to overturn Joe Biden win

Former US Senator David Perdue has announced that he plans to challenge Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp for the title in next year’s election, Your Content has learned.

Former US Senator David Perdue has announced that he plans to challenge Republican Governor Brian Kemp in next year’s election.

- Advertisement -

Perdue was recruited to run by former President Donald Trump after Kemp had refused to help block election results in November 2022.

Trump’s allegations of election fraud was the reported cause of divide among Georgia Republicans.

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, who was previously defeated by Kemp in 2018, is running again for the Democratic Party’s gubernatorial nomination,’according to The Washington Post.

__

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]