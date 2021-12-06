Monday, December 6, 2021
    ‘Greedy’ Netflix engineer and his pal are sentenced to prison for insider trading scheme that used secret subscriber data to net $3M windfall
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A former Netflix engineer and his pal have been sentenced to prison over an insider trading conspiracy in which they used secret information about the company’s subscriber numbers to profit from stock trades, Your Content has learned.

    Sung Mo Jun, 49, of Bellevue, Washington, was sentenced to two years in prison.

    Junwoo Chon, 50, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

    Prosecutors say Jun was mastermind of a long-running insider trading scheme.

    He worked at Netflix as a software engineer from July 2016 to February 2017.

    Used secret information on subscriber numbers to profit on Netflix stocks,’according to The Daily Advent.

