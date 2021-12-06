Monday, December 6, 2021
Monday, December 6, 2021
More

    ‘Help, I’ve been stabbed!’: Haunting last words of Columbia student, 30, are revealed in court as gang member, 25, is arraigned for his murder and then slashing Italian scholar with knife while on parole
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    An Italian student knifed to death in a New York park screamed ‘Help, I’ve been stabbed!’ moments after he was fatally injured, a court heard, Your Content has learned.

    Alleged killer Vincent Pinkney, 25, was arraigned on Sunday and remanded in custody by Judge Neil Ross at New York City Criminal Court in Manhattan.

    - Advertisement -

    Pinkney is accused of stabbing a Columbia grad student to death and wounding tourist in mad crime spree.

    He was charged on Sunday with murder, attempted murder, assault and attempted assault.

    Pinkney was remanded without bail and will next appear in court on December 8.

    He has a lengthy rap sheet and 11 arrests on robbery, assault and other charges.

    - Advertisement -

    Davide Giri, 30, a PhD candidate in computer science at Columbia University, was stabbed to death, crying out as he stumbled: ‘Help, I have been stabbed!’

    Italian scholar, Robert Malastina, 27, was wounded in Central Park just 15 minutes after the murder.

    Pinkney was arrested after threatening another man, 29, who was walking in the park with his girlfriend.

    NYC murders have shot up by 42 per cent since 2019, and overall crime this year is up by more

    than 3 per cent ,’according to The Daily Advent.

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.