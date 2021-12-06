‘Help, I’ve been stabbed!’: Haunting last words of Columbia student, 30, are revealed in court as gang member, 25, is arraigned for his murder and then slashing Italian scholar with knife while on parole

An Italian student knifed to death in a New York park screamed ‘Help, I’ve been stabbed!’ moments after he was fatally injured, a court heard, Your Content has learned.

Alleged killer Vincent Pinkney, 25, was arraigned on Sunday and remanded in custody by Judge Neil Ross at New York City Criminal Court in Manhattan.

Pinkney is accused of stabbing a Columbia grad student to death and wounding tourist in mad crime spree.

He was charged on Sunday with murder, attempted murder, assault and attempted assault.

Pinkney was remanded without bail and will next appear in court on December 8.

He has a lengthy rap sheet and 11 arrests on robbery, assault and other charges.

Davide Giri, 30, a PhD candidate in computer science at Columbia University, was stabbed to death, crying out as he stumbled: ‘Help, I have been stabbed!’

Italian scholar, Robert Malastina, 27, was wounded in Central Park just 15 minutes after the murder.

Pinkney was arrested after threatening another man, 29, who was walking in the park with his girlfriend.

NYC murders have shot up by 42 per cent since 2019, and overall crime this year is up by more

than 3 per cent

