    ‘If you’re on this call, your employment here is TERMINATED’ CEO of mortgage start up Better.com lays off 900 workers in Zoom call then calls them so lazy they were effectively ‘stealing’ from customers
    By Your Content Staff
    The CEO of an online startup fired 900 of his employees in a brutal Zoom call then slammed them over being so lazy they effectively ‘stole’ from customers, Your Content has learned.

    Better.com provides ‘fast, low fee approvals for mortgages,’ according to its website. About 9percent of its workforce was fired during the brutal zoom call.

    CEO Vishal Garg, 43, said market efficiency, performance, and productivity were to blame for the firings, announced on Zoom last Wednesday.

    The mortgage lender, backed by Softbank, received a $750 million cash infusion last week, after announcing in May it was going public through a SPAC.

    ‘This isn’t news that you’re going to want to hear…If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off,’ Garg announced on the call.

    Garg’s rationale behind the firings was further debunked by reports that he accused workers of being unproductive and working two hours and clocking 8+.

    Garg has been involved in a web of controversy. Last year, Forbes obtained emails in which Garg reportedly called employees ‘too damn lazy’.

    In August, The Daily Beast reported that he had threatened to burn a business partner alive,’according to Daily News.

