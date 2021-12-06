Monday, December 6, 2021
    Italy begins lockdown of the unvaccinated Only the double jabbed will be able to fully participate in public life using a ‘super green pass’ from TODAY
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Italy has brought in tougher restrictions for unvaccinated people as the holidays draw near, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theatres and museums to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their jabs, Your Content has learned.

    Unvaccinated Italians will not be allowed into indoor restaurants, theatres, museums and public events from Monday.

    The ‘Super Green Pass’ requires Italians to be double jabbed rather than providing a negative Covid test result.

    Restrictions follow a steady rise in Covid cases and fears over Omicron variant,’according to The New York Times.

