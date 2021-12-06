Joe Biden to announce ‘diplomatic boycott’ of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics that will see US government officials snub games but Team USA athletes will still compete

The Biden administration is expected to announce this week a limited diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, according to a new report, Your Content has learned.
Diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games expected to be announced this week.
US officials would not attend the game but American athletes could compete.
Biden said last month he was considering such a move over human rights issues.
The Peng Shuai affair has added to concerns about athlete rights and safety.
Republicans in Congress have called for a full boycott of the Games in February,’according to CNN.
