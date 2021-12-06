Kamala Harris is branded a ‘bully’ and accused of inflicting ‘constant, soul destroying criticism’ on staff by ex aides who claim she refused to read briefings, then scolded them if she was slated for being unprepared as ‘FOUR’ quit

Kamala Harris has been branded a ‘bully’ who inflicted ‘constant soul destroying criticism’ on her office staff in a damaging expose by a liberal newspaper, Your Content has learned.

A former underling of Kamala Harris she routinely refused to review briefing materials and would then scold employees when she appeared unprepared.

The ex employee likened the vice president to a workplace bully.

Even more staffers are considering leaving Vice President Kamala Harris’ office, people familiar with the conversations revealed.

Four top aides to Harris will exit in the span of about a month.

Harris ‘ staff are leaving because they’re burned out and they don’t want to be permanently branded a ‘Harris person,’ Axios reported.

Among those leaving are her chief spokesperson Symone Sanders.

Peter Velz, director of press operations, and Vince Evans, deputy director of the Office of Public Engagement are also expected to leave.

Ashley Etienne, Harris’ former communications director, left last month,’according to The Daily Advent.

