Monday, December 6, 2021
Monday, December 6, 2021
More

    ‘Let’s release some of her cray emails!’Calls for State University of New York chancellor to resign after texts reveal that he tried to smear Andrew Cuomo sex accuser Lindsey Boylan
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The Chancellor of the State University of New York is facing calls to resign over his decision to ridicule one of former governor Andrew Cuomo’s sex accusers, Your Content has learned.

    Students and employees at the State University of New York, as well as some state politicians are calling on Jim Malatras, chancellor of SUNY to resign.

    - Advertisement -

    Call comes after New York attorney general released old text messages that showed Malatras mocking an aide to former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

    Text messages were released as part of an ongoing investigation by Attorney General Letitia James into alleged sexual misconduct by Cuomo.

    They show Malatras and other ex–Cuomo staffers ridiculing Lindsey Boylan for calling out a toxic work environment.

    James’ documents also included texts from Facebook executive Dani Lever who advised Cuomo’s team to victim shame Boylan.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘I think we can victim shame on the record,’ Lever wrote in a December 2020 message to Azzopardi and ‘mean girl’ Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo’s former top aide,’according to The New York Post.

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.