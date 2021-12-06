‘Let’s release some of her cray emails!’Calls for State University of New York chancellor to resign after texts reveal that he tried to smear Andrew Cuomo sex accuser Lindsey Boylan

The Chancellor of the State University of New York is facing calls to resign over his decision to ridicule one of former governor Andrew Cuomo’s sex accusers, Your Content has learned.

Students and employees at the State University of New York, as well as some state politicians are calling on Jim Malatras, chancellor of SUNY to resign.

- Advertisement -

Call comes after New York attorney general released old text messages that showed Malatras mocking an aide to former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

Text messages were released as part of an ongoing investigation by Attorney General Letitia James into alleged sexual misconduct by Cuomo.

They show Malatras and other ex–Cuomo staffers ridiculing Lindsey Boylan for calling out a toxic work environment.

James’ documents also included texts from Facebook executive Dani Lever who advised Cuomo’s team to victim shame Boylan.

- Advertisement -

‘I think we can victim shame on the record,’ Lever wrote in a December 2020 message to Azzopardi and ‘mean girl’ Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo’s former top aide,’according to The New York Post.

__

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]