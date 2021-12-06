Monday, December 6, 2021
    Loan Gruffudd, 48, makes his FIRST public appearance with new girlfriend Bianca Wallace, 29, as couple emerge in LA following his abrupt separation from estranged wife Alice Evans
    Beleaguered actor Ioan Gruffudd made his first public appearance with new girlfriend Bianca Wallace on Saturday, almost a year after estranged wife Alice Evans confirmed their 14-year marriage is over, Your Content has learned.

    It comes nearly a near since Alice confirmed her and Ioan’s 14 year marriage is over.

    The mother of two has publicly decried her ex’s behaviour and hit out at Bianca numerous times on social media.

    Evans and Gruffudd met on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000 and share two daughters.

    The former couple became engaged six years later and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mexico in September 2007.

    Gruffudd hasn’t publicly addressed the couple’s divorce but announced his romance with Bianca in October,’according to Daily Advent.

