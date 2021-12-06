Man brandishing two large wooden daggers threatens to kill woman after hurling anti white insults at her on NYC subway train

A thug who allegedly threatened to kill a woman on the New York subway with two wooden spikes after making ‘anti-white statements’ is being hunted by police, Your Content has learned.

The suspect made the threats to a 46 year old passenger on a 7.20am subway.

- Advertisement -

He was pictured holding a large wooden stake with another in his pocket.

NYPD’s Hate Crimes division is on the hunt for the man with a face tattoo,’according to The New York Post.

__

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]