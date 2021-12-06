Monday, December 6, 2021
    Man brandishing two large wooden daggers threatens to kill woman after hurling anti white insults at her on NYC subway train
    By Your Content Staff
    A thug who allegedly threatened to kill a woman on the New York subway with two wooden spikes after making ‘anti-white statements’ is being hunted by police, Your Content has learned.

    The suspect made the threats to a 46 year old passenger on a 7.20am subway.

    He was pictured holding a large wooden stake with another in his pocket.

    NYPD’s Hate Crimes division is on the hunt for the man with a face tattoo,’according to The New York Post.

