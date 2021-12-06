Monday, December 6, 2021
    Masked up Chrissy Teigen and John Legend buy out entire row behind them at NYC’s vax only Radio City Music Hall (except for their bodyguard) for The Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular with their two kids
    Celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reportedly bought out an entire row of seats at Radio City Music Hall so they could avoid crowds and onlookers as omicron continues to spread throughout the city, Your Content has learned.

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reportedly bought out an entire row of seats at Radio City Music Hall so they could avoid crowds and onlookers as omicron spreads throughout the city.

    They took their children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, to see Radio City’s Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes on Friday after spending an afternoon Christmas shopping.

    An unnamed source told FOX News they had clearly purchased the entire row of seats behind them to avoid having anyone at their backs.

    Each row in the orchestra section has a dozen seats, and to purchase a row could cost more than $3,000.

    Legend then left the show early to further avoid crowds, as a bodyguard escorted Teigen and their children out of the theater.

    The couple wore masks for the duration of the 90 minute show, even though, according to the venue’s policy anyone who is two weeks past their second dose does not need to be masked up.

    Some on social media condemned the couple for being elitist in their quest to protect themselves from the Omicron variant, and denying others the right to see the Christmas Spectacular,’according to FOX New.

