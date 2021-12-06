Monday, December 6, 2021
    Medina Spirit, the disputed Kentucky Derby winner at the center of horse racing’s doping scandal, has died from an apparent heart attack following a training session in California, Your Content has learned.

    Medina Spirit, the disputed Kentucky Derby winner at the center of horse racing’s doping scandal, died from an apparent heart attack following training.

    The Bob Baffert-trained colt, 3, ram a five furlong practice session at California’s Santa Anita Park before dying of an unexplained heart attack on Monday.

    Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, a banned substance, in May and was banned from the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the triple crown.

    Attorney Clark Brewster said a sample test was completed by the New York Racing Laboratory that supported the defense that Medina Spirit was’t injected.

    A split sample test for the three year old confirmed that the presence of betamethasone was from a topical ointment, Brewster said.

    Baffert, a seven times Kentucky Derby winner, was banned by Churchill Downs for two years. He has been plagued by recent doping accusations ,’according to The New York Times.

