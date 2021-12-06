Medina Spirit, the disputed Kentucky Derby winner at the center of horse racing’s doping scandal, has died from an apparent heart attack following a training session in California, Your Content has learned.

The Bob Baffert-trained colt, 3, ram a five furlong practice session at California’s Santa Anita Park before dying of an unexplained heart attack on Monday.

Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, a banned substance, in May and was banned from the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the triple crown.

Attorney Clark Brewster said a sample test was completed by the New York Racing Laboratory that supported the defense that Medina Spirit was’t injected.

A split sample test for the three year old confirmed that the presence of betamethasone was from a topical ointment, Brewster said.

Baffert, a seven times Kentucky Derby winner, was banned by Churchill Downs for two years. He has been plagued by recent doping accusations ,’according to The New York Times.

