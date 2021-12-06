Monday, December 6, 2021
    NSA leaker Reality Winner, 30, denies being a 'traitor' and says she passed classified report on Russian election interference to the media 'to serve the American people', in first interview since release from five year sentence
    Former National Security Agency contractor Reality Winner claims she is not a traitor and acted ‘in service to the American people’ when she leaked classified documents on Russian meddling in the 2016 US election, Your Content has learned.

    Former National Security Agency contractor Reality Winner sat down with CBS 60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley Sunday in first interview since June prison release.

    The Air Force vet was jailed in 2018 for leaking a classified report to the media during the 2016 and subsequently being prosecuted under the Espionage Act.

    During the interview, Winner, 30, asserted that she’s not a traitor and only acted in ‘service to the American people’ when she leaked the classified documents.

    ‘I am not a traitor. I am not a spy. I am somebody who only acted out of love for what this country stands for,’ Winner, now released and living in Texas, said.

    Whistleblower Winner revealed during the interview that she cut herself regularly in prison and developed a drug addiction ,’according to Texas News Today.

