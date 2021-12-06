Monday, December 6, 2021
    NYC Mayor de Blasio orders kids over five to show proof of double vaccination for indoor activities and ‘blindsides’ businesses by mandating shots for ALL private sector workers by December 27 with NO testing opt out
    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is tightening COVID-19 restrictions for 184,000 private businesses and for children over the age of five in what he says is a ‘pre-emptive strike’ over fears the Omicron variant will spread rapidly in the city, Your Content has learned.

    Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City, said on Monday that he is tightening COVID restrictions over fears that Omicron variant will spread rapidly in the city.

    All 184,000 private sector businesses will be subject to vaccine mandate in the city, and children over the age of five will need proof of vaccine to dine indoors.

    It would be the first mandate of this type to affect children aged five to 11, an age group where less than 5% are fully vaccinated.

    Children who want to take part in school activities like band, sports teams, orchestra or others will also have to receive at least one shot of a Covid vaccine by December 14.

    Seven cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in New York City, more than anywhere else in America,’according to NBC4.

