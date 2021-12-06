NYC Mayor de Blasio orders kids over five to show proof of double vaccination for indoor activities and mandates shots for ALL private sector workers by December 27 in ‘pre emptive strike’ against Omicron COVID variant

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is tightening COVID-19 restrictions in the wake of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant in what he is describing as a ‘pre-emptive strike’ against the virus, Your Content has learned.

Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City, said on Monday that he will soon tighten Covid restrictions in his state.

All private sector employers will be subject to vaccine mandate in the state, and children over the age of five will need proof of vaccine to dine indoors.

It would be the first mandate of this type to affect children aged five to 11, an age group where less than 5% are fully vaccinated.

Children who want to take part in school activities like band, sports teams, orchestra or others will also have to receive at least one shot of a Covid vaccine by December 14.

Seven cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in New York City, more than anywhere else in America,’according to The New York Times.

