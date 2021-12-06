Monday, December 6, 2021
Monday, December 6, 2021
    Oregon is set to enforce PERMANENT mask mandate for indoor public spaces as COVID cases continue to rise
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Oregon sparked panic when its health authority announced it was planning to make its mask mandate ‘permanent’ for indoor public spaces, Your Content has learned.

    The Oregon Health Authority met on Thursday to draft a set of rules that would make the state mask mandate permanent in indoor public spaces.

    The proposed extended mandate comes after rising concerns over the increase in COVID numbers and the presence of the Omicron variant within the US.

    Dr. Paul Cieslak of the Oregon Health Authority said that the ‘permanent’ mandate is indefinite as it can be repealed anytime by the state.

    The state is set to release a draft copy of the rules to the public in mid December ,’according to FOX5.

