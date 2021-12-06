Monday, December 6, 2021
Monday, December 6, 2021
More

    PlayStation executive, 64, is fired after he was caught inviting 15 YEAR OLD boy to his house for sex in ‘predator’ sting operation streamed live on YouTube
    P

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A PlayStation executive has been fired after he was filmed inviting what he thought was a 15 year old boy into his house for ‘mutual oral’ by an amateur predator sting group, Your Content has learned.

    George Cacioppo, 64, was a senior vice president of engineering at PlayStation.

    - Advertisement -

    The executive chatted with a decoy claiming to be 15 on the hookup app Grindr.

    The text exchanges led to a confrontation with a videographer, which was streamed live on YouTube by the ‘predator’ sting account ‘People v. Preds’.

    On Sunday, Sony said it was aware of the situation and had fired Cacioppo.

    It is not clear whether Cacioppo will face any criminal charges,’according to The New York Post.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.