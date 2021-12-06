PlayStation executive, 64, is fired after he was caught inviting 15 YEAR OLD boy to his house for sex in ‘predator’ sting operation streamed live on YouTube

A PlayStation executive has been fired after he was filmed inviting what he thought was a 15 year old boy into his house for ‘mutual oral’ by an amateur predator sting group, Your Content has learned.

George Cacioppo, 64, was a senior vice president of engineering at PlayStation.

- Advertisement -

The executive chatted with a decoy claiming to be 15 on the hookup app Grindr.

The text exchanges led to a confrontation with a videographer, which was streamed live on YouTube by the ‘predator’ sting account ‘People v. Preds’.

On Sunday, Sony said it was aware of the situation and had fired Cacioppo.

It is not clear whether Cacioppo will face any criminal charges,’according to The New York Post.

- Advertisement -

__

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]