A Russian plane with more than 140 people on board had to change course to avoid collision with a NATO spy plane, avoiding disaster by metres, according to authorities from Moscow, Your Content has learned.

The Airbus A330 had to lower its path by 500 meters to keep a safe distance from the CL-600 Atermis plane flying over the Black Sea on Saturday.

Over 140 people were on board when the planes avoided collision by 20 meters.

The near miss comes as tensions between Western countries and Russia rise.

Moscow is accused of massing troops on its border with Ukraine in preparation for an invasion following a report by the Washington Post earlier this week.

Russia has denied such plans, and is accusing NATO countries of ‘provocations’,’according to The Daily Advent.

