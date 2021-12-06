Monday, December 6, 2021
    Ryder Cup golf star Thorbjørn Olesen sexually assaulted woman by groping her breasts and then urinated on another passenger’s first class seat drunken rampage on BA flight, court hears
    By Your Content Staff
    Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen allegedly grabbed a woman’s breast on a British Airways flight after drinking and taking sleeping pills, a court has heard, Your Content has learned.

    Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen, 31, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

    He allegedly grabbed her breasts on a flight from Nashville to London in 2019.

    ‘I have never come across such bad behaviour,’ said one cabin crew member.

    Mr Olesen denies sexual assault, assault by beating and being drunk on aircraft,’according to The SUN.

