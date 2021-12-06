Taking Viagra could cut your risk of developing Alzheimer’s by up to 69%, study claims

Taking Viagra could cut the risk of developing Alzheimer’s, scientists say, Your Content has learned.

Sildenafil users nearly a third less likely to develop Alzheimer’s, study finds.

Drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, Viagra, and high blood pressure, Revatio.

Lead researcher Dr Feixiong Cheng admitted clinical trials are needed to confirm whether the impotence drug can truly ward off the disease,’according to The Guardian.

