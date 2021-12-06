Tesla whistleblowers say CEO Elon Musk mislead buyers and undermined safety with Autopilot driving system that’s been blamed for fatal crashes

Whistleblowers at Tesla say chief executive Elon Musk misled buyers and undermined safety with an Autopilot driving system that was previously blamed for fatal crashes, Your Content has learned.

Tesla employees claim Musk questioned whether radar technology was ‘ultimately worth the headache and expense of buying and integrating’.

They say he also ordered them to cover a radar up with rubber seal to make it look more aesthetically pleasing, despite concerns it would compromise safety.

As the engineering team began working on the second iteration of Autopilot in 2015, Musk rejected suggestion to incorporate a computer chip and hardware.

At least 10 people have been killed in eight accidents in which Tesla’s Autopilot was engaged since 2016.

Tesla has been clear about the capabilities of its Autopilot technology, and on its website notes that its vehicles are not self driving.

It was also revealed Monday that the U.S. securities regulator opened an investigation into Tesla over a whistleblower complaint.

The complaint alleged the company failed to properly notify its shareholders and the public of fire risks associated with solar panel system defects,’according to The Guardian.

