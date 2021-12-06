Top Space Force official says China is developing capabilities at ‘twice the rate’ of the US and warns Beijing could surpass the US by 2030

The Space Force’s Vice Chief of Space Operations General David Thompson said that China is moving at ‘twice the rate’ of the U.S. in developing capabilities in space, Your Content has learned.

Added ‘2030 is not an unreasonable estimate’ when China could surpass the U.S.

Was speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California on Saturday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin delivered the forum’s keynote address.

He warned China is growing its military capabilities at a ‘breakneck’ pace.

The Pentagon chief maintained the U.S. is focused on a strategy of diplomacy and deterrence and appeared to shrug off the possibility of a new Cold War.

Austin dismissed China’s increasing show of force against Taiwan as ‘rehearsals’ ,’according to California News Time.

