Monday, December 6, 2021
Monday, December 6, 2021
More

    Top Space Force official says China is developing capabilities at ‘twice the rate’ of the US and warns Beijing could surpass the US by 2030
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The Space Force’s Vice Chief of Space Operations General David Thompson said that China is moving at ‘twice the rate’ of the U.S. in developing capabilities in space, Your Content has learned.

    Space Force’s Vice Chief of Space Operations General David Thompson said China is moving at ‘twice the rate’ of the U.S. in space capabilities.

    - Advertisement -

    Added ‘2030 is not an unreasonable estimate’ when China could surpass the U.S.

    Was speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California on Saturday.

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin delivered the forum’s keynote address.

    He warned China is growing its military capabilities at a ‘breakneck’ pace.

    - Advertisement -

    The Pentagon chief maintained the U.S. is focused on a strategy of diplomacy and deterrence and appeared to shrug off the possibility of a new Cold War.

    Austin dismissed China’s increasing show of force against Taiwan as ‘rehearsals’ ,’according to California News Time.

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.