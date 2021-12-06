Monday, December 6, 2021
Monday, December 6, 2021
More

    U.S. embassy in Tokyo tweets that foreigners are being stopped by Japanese police in ‘suspected racial profiling incidents’ after country closed it borders due to Omicron
    U

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The United States Embassy in Tokyo on Monday warned in a tweet of incidents of suspected racial profiling of non Japanese by Japanese police, Your Content has learned.

    The United States Embassy in Tokyo on Monday warned in a tweet of incidents of suspected racial profiling of non Japanese by Japanese police.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘The U.S. Embassy has received reports of foreigners stopped and searched by Japanese police in suspected racial profiling incidents,’ a tweet read.

    The warning advised American citizens to ‘carry proof of immigration and request consular notification if detained’,’according to The Washington Post.

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.