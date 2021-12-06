U.S. embassy in Tokyo tweets that foreigners are being stopped by Japanese police in ‘suspected racial profiling incidents’ after country closed it borders due to Omicron

The United States Embassy in Tokyo on Monday warned in a tweet of incidents of suspected racial profiling of non Japanese by Japanese police, Your Content has learned.

The United States Embassy in Tokyo on Monday warned in a tweet of incidents of suspected racial profiling of non Japanese by Japanese police.

- Advertisement -

‘The U.S. Embassy has received reports of foreigners stopped and searched by Japanese police in suspected racial profiling incidents,’ a tweet read.

The warning advised American citizens to ‘carry proof of immigration and request consular notification if detained’,’according to The Washington Post.

__

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]