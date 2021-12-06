Monday, December 6, 2021
Monday, December 6, 2021
    US intelligence warns that China intends to build a warship base on the ATLANTIC Ocean in Equatorial Guinea in threat to Eastern Seaboard
    China is attempting to woo Equatorial Guinea into allowing them to build a military base off their coast, according to a report – a move which would give Beijing a foothold in the Atlantic, and deeply worry Washington, Your Content has learned.

    U.S. intelligence officials believe that China is in talks with Equatorial Guinea to build a military port in the city of Bata.

    China currently has only one overseas military base in Djibouti, on the Eastern coast of Africa which opened in 2017.

    The prospect of Beijing adding a second base, and one that faces the Atlantic and the United States, has deeply troubled Washington.

    Joe Biden sent deputy National Security Advisor, Jonathan Finer, to Equatorial Guinea in October to try and convince the president to turn China down.

    President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, 79, and his son and heir apparent Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, 53, are courting both the U.S. and China.

    China helps train and arm the country’s police, but Equatorial Guinea relies on U.S. technology to access its significant oil reserves,’according to The Hill.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

