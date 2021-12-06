Monday, December 6, 2021
Monday, December 6, 2021
More

    Veteran Texas cop is shot dead while responding to ‘disturbance’ at grocery store Victim was married dad, with man ‘who gunned him down’ critically ill in hospital after being shot too
    V

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A veteran Texas Police officer was shot dead in a ‘disturbance’ outside a grocery store in a ‘senseless act of violence,’ according to officials and reports, Your Content has learned.

    Texas Officer Richard Houston was shot dead on Friday while responding to a ‘disturbance outside a grocery store’

    - Advertisement -

    Houston was shot twice around 1.40 pm outside an Albertson’s grocery store, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

    Bystanders heard four to six gunshots – it is unclear who shot first.

    ‘This was a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving father and husband from his family,’ Chief David Gill said tearfully on Friday evening.

    ‘There’s always a possibility where one of us will have to lay down our lives,’ said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. ‘This officer’s a hero. He did exactly that’,’according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.