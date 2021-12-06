Veteran Texas cop is shot dead while responding to ‘disturbance’ at grocery store Victim was married dad, with man ‘who gunned him down’ critically ill in hospital after being shot too

A veteran Texas Police officer was shot dead in a ‘disturbance’ outside a grocery store in a ‘senseless act of violence,’ according to officials and reports, Your Content has learned.

Texas Officer Richard Houston was shot dead on Friday while responding to a ‘disturbance outside a grocery store’

Houston was shot twice around 1.40 pm outside an Albertson’s grocery store, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

Bystanders heard four to six gunshots – it is unclear who shot first.

‘This was a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving father and husband from his family,’ Chief David Gill said tearfully on Friday evening.

‘There’s always a possibility where one of us will have to lay down our lives,’ said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. ‘This officer’s a hero. He did exactly that’,’according to The Daily Advent.

