Monday, December 6, 2021
    White House confirms Biden and Putin will talk on TUESDAY as tensions at Ukraine border escalate
    US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video call on Tuesday to discuss the military tensions and buildup at Ukraine’s border, the White House confirmed on Saturday, Your Content has learned.

    President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to hold a video call on Tuesday to discuss military tensions over Ukraine’s border.

    Biden reportedly wants to discuss the US’ concerns about Russia’s military buildup which it denies on the Ukraine border.

    Biden also wants to discuss the US’ concerns about strategic stability, cyber and regional issues.

    The US President will reportedly reaffirm the US’ support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    Russia may be planning to invade Ukraine in early 2022 ,’according to US News.

