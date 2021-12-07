Tuesday, December 7, 2021
    'Absolute and unmitigated liars' DC National Guard official sent scathing memo to Jan 6 committee accusing two generals of mischaracterizing events that led to delayed response to Capitol attack
    A former DC National Guard official is accusing two Army generals of lying to Congress about the military’s response to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Your Content has learned.

    Col. Earl Matthews called Gen. Charles Flynn and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt ‘absolute and unmitigated liars’.

    Matthews at the time was serving as the top attorney to then D.C. National Guard commander Maj. Gen. William Walker.

    According to Matthews, both Piatt and Flynn, the highest-ranking Army officers opposed deploying the Guard on a 2:30 pm conference call.

    Matthews alleges that the generals were concerned about optics.

    Both men have denied to Congress that they said the Guard should not deploy to the Capitol ,’according to Politico.

    Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

