Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
More

    Amazon is DOWN: Global server crash leaves Alexa, Ring, Disney+, Tinder, Venmo and Amazon’s own website experiencing severe outages
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Amazon and all of its services have gone down across the globe, knocking out other websites like Disney+, Tinder and Venmo, Your Content has learned.

    Amazon’s website and app crashed after 10:30am ET on Tuesday for thousands of users worldwide.

    - Advertisement -

    Amazon Web Services is also down across the globe, along with Amazon Prime Music and Video and Alexa.

    Amazon Web Services provides cloud computing services to individuals, universities, governments and companies,’according to Independent.

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.