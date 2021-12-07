Amazon is DOWN: Global server crash leaves Alexa, Ring, Disney+, Tinder, Venmo and Amazon’s own website experiencing severe outages

Amazon and all of its services have gone down across the globe, knocking out other websites like Disney+, Tinder and Venmo, Your Content has learned.

Amazon’s website and app crashed after 10:30am ET on Tuesday for thousands of users worldwide.

Amazon Web Services is also down across the globe, along with Amazon Prime Music and Video and Alexa.

Amazon Web Services provides cloud computing services to individuals, universities, governments and companies,’according to Independent.

