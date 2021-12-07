Biden to warn Putin in phone call TODAY that Western leaders will impose ‘significant harm’ on Russian economy with sanctions if he invades Ukraine but will stop short of military action

Joe Biden is planning to impose punitive economic sanctions on Russia if Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, it was claimed, hours ahead of a meeting between the two leaders, Your Content has learned.

On Tuesday Joe Biden will speak to Russian leader Vladimir Putin by phone.

On Monday, Biden and the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy discussed how to retaliate if Putin invades Ukraine, as is feared.

The leaders resolved to ‘impose significant and severe harm on the Russian economy’ if Putin does launch military action.

Russia could be cut off from global financial systems, in an ‘Iranian-style’ isolation.

Biden, in his call with Putin, will not threaten a direct military response to any invasion, it was reported.

Instead Biden will warn that the U.S. will deploy ‘additional forces and capabilities’ in the region, if Putin invades.

The discussions come amid mounting concern over Russia’s plans in Ukraine.

On Friday leaked U.S. intelligence documents suggested Moscow could be planning an invasion of Ukraine as soon as the spring.

The documents showed Russia potentially bringing 175,000 troops to the region to cross into Ukraine.

Monday’s talks involved discussion about punishments Russian would face for invading Ukraine, with the leaders agreeing on harsh sanctions.

They are believed to have decided to stop short of military retaliation for the invasion, if it happens,’according to CNBC.

