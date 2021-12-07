Chanel is accused of ‘scamming’ customers with an $825 advent calendar filled with ‘junk’ gifts like a magnet, a pin, a flipbook, and STICKERS

Social media users are mocking Chanel for selling an $825 advent calendar that is filled with ‘junk’ gifts like a magnet, a pin, a keychain, and stickers, Your Content has learned.

Chanel is selling an advent calendar in celebration of its 100th anniversary.

The hefty price purchases a box chaped like a bottle Chanel No. 5 filled with 27 gifts including a magnet, a pin, a keychain, a flipbook, and a paperweight.

It also includes a drawstring dust bag that is typically used to store precious items and comes with luxury purchases.

Some of the nicer items include mini and sample-size nail polish, lipstick, and perfume.

TikToker Elise Harmon went viral for sharing several videos of herself unboxng the calendar.

Critics have accused Chanel of ‘scamming’ customers with a ‘box of junk,’ calling it ‘free samples mixed with office supplies’,’according to The New York Times.

