Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
More

    Chanel is accused of ‘scamming’ customers with an $825 advent calendar filled with ‘junk’ gifts like a magnet, a pin, a flipbook, and STICKERS
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Social media users are mocking Chanel for selling an $825 advent calendar that is filled with ‘junk’ gifts like a magnet, a pin, a keychain, and stickers, Your Content has learned.

    Chanel is selling an advent calendar in celebration of its 100th anniversary.

    - Advertisement -

    The hefty price purchases a box chaped like a bottle Chanel No. 5 filled with 27 gifts including a magnet, a pin, a keychain, a flipbook, and a paperweight.

    It also includes a drawstring dust bag that is typically used to store precious items and comes with luxury purchases.

    Some of the nicer items include mini and sample-size nail polish, lipstick, and perfume.

    TikToker Elise Harmon went viral for sharing several videos of herself unboxng the calendar.

    - Advertisement -

    Critics have accused Chanel of ‘scamming’ customers with a ‘box of junk,’ calling it ‘free samples mixed with office supplies’,’according to The New York Times.

    __

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.