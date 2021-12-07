Chris Cuomo V CNN Fired anchor prepares to SUE network for $18M left of his salary, claiming chief Jeff Zucker KNEW full extent of his involvement with his brother’s sex pest probe and ‘others can attest to it’

Former star anchor Chris Cuomo is preparing to sue his former employer for $18 million left on his contract, claiming that CNN President Jeff Zucker knew about his involvement in his brother’s sex pest probe, Your Content has learned.

He claims CNN President Jeff Zucker knew about his involvement in his brother, former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sex pest investigation.

The network fired Cuomo on Saturday for helping the former governor defend himself against his own sexual harassment allegations.

Days earlier, the network was told about a harassment claim against the star host.

Cuomo was also accused of harassment by a producer in an op-ed in September,’according to The New York Post.

