A convicted robber suspected of shooting the 81 year-old wife of a famed music producer dead has been charged with the woman’s murder, Your Content has learned.

Career criminal Aariel Maynor, 29, was charged in murder of 81 year old Jacqueline Avant which happened early on Wednesday.

Maynor is additionally charged with one count of felon with a firearm an assault long barrel pistol and two counts of residential burglary with person present.

He has previous felony convictions for assault, robbery and grand theft and was on parole at the time of the shooting.

Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills.

Maynor was taken into custody at scene of a second home invasion.

He ended up shooting himself in the foot at the scene of the second home and was apprehended shortly afterwards.

Police believe he fled murder scene and tried to rob a Hollywood Hills home.

Investigators connected the dots between the crimes by tracking the suspect’s car on surveillance footage.

Maynor has an extensive criminal history including robbery.

Released on parole in September; served 4 years for second robbery conviction.

Jacqueline’s husband, legendary music producer Clarence Avant, 90, was at home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Clarence Avant is known as ‘Godfather of Black Music’, was recently inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,’according to The Daily Advent.

