Dunkin’ employee who was evicted with her three children is given a furnished HOME by a loyal customer who orders from her at the drive thru every day

Tuesday, December 7, 2021
    A loyal Dunkin’ customer surprised her favorite drive-thru employee with an entirely furnished home after learning that she had recently been evicted, Your Content has learned.

    Suzanne Burke, from Mount Healthy, Ohio, met Ebony Johnson three years ago while she was buying her coffee at the local Dunkin’ drive thru.

    Since Suzanne is an avid coffee drinker, the two women became close, chatting almost every morning.

    When she discovered that Ebony, a single mom with three kids, had been evicted, she found her a new place to live.

    Suzanne worked with New Life Furniture Bank, which takes donations of household items and makes them available at no charge to those in need.

    Ebony said Suzanne’s actions answered her prayers to have a home for Christmas,’according to CBS7.

