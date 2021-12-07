Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
More

    Elon Musk is accused of manipulating ‘Tesla whistleblower’ search results by unveiling bizarre $50 ‘Cyberwhistle’ to bury news of SEC probe into electric car company after ex worker said CEO HID fire risks from investors
    E

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Tesla founder Elon Musk has been accused of trying to bump down online search results about a federal whistleblower investigation into the electric car company by selling a $50 ‘Cyberwhistle.’, Your Content has learned.

    Elon Musk began selling a steel whistle on the Tesla website in November 30.

    - Advertisement -

    A report about an SEC whistleblower probe against Tesla came out days later.

    Critics say the whistle was meant to bump search results for ‘whistleblower’

    Musk has been known to use Twitter to hit out at politicians and critics,’according to The Guardian.

    __

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.