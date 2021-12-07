Elon Musk is accused of manipulating ‘Tesla whistleblower’ search results by unveiling bizarre $50 ‘Cyberwhistle’ to bury news of SEC probe into electric car company after ex worker said CEO HID fire risks from investors

Tesla founder Elon Musk has been accused of trying to bump down online search results about a federal whistleblower investigation into the electric car company by selling a $50 ‘Cyberwhistle.’, Your Content has learned.

Elon Musk began selling a steel whistle on the Tesla website in November 30.

A report about an SEC whistleblower probe against Tesla came out days later.

Critics say the whistle was meant to bump search results for ‘whistleblower’

Musk has been known to use Twitter to hit out at politicians and critics,’according to The Guardian.

