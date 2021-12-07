Fury as transgender UPenn swimmer, 22, who used to compete as a man smashes TWO US women’s records in weekend competition and finishes one race 38 seconds ahead of her nearest rival

A trans swimmer and senior at the University of Pennsylvania, who previously spent three years competing as a man, smashed two US records while competing at a weekend contest, sparking fresh claims of unfairness, Your Content has learned.

Lia Thomas, 22, smashed two U.S. swimming records at an Akron, Ohio contest.

Thomas won the 1,650 freestyle in a record time of 15:59.71 beating her closest rival Anna Sofia Kalandaze by 38 seconds.

She left rivals floundering in a 500 freestyle beating them by 14 seconds.

Last month she competed in a women’s swimming event between Princeton and Cornell and has regularly broken records as part of UPenn’s team.

Thomas previously competed for the school’s men’s team for three years before joining the women’s team. Her last men’s competition was in November 2019.

Some have voiced their anger at her swimming success, claiming it to be ‘unfair,’ and many refused to refer to her as a woman.

NCAA rules dictate any trans female athlete can take part in women’s events if they have completed a year of testosterone suppression treatment,’according to The Global Upfront.

