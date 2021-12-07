German husband kills himself, his wife and their three young girls after he faked a Covid jab certificate and feared his children would be taken away when it was discovered

A man killed himself, his wife and three young girls after he faked a Covid-19 jab certificate and feared his children would be taken away when it was discovered, Your Content has learned.

Devid R said in a note found by police that he forged a Covid jab pass for his wife.

Her employer found out, prompting them to fear arrest and losing their children.

Devid killed wife Linda and kids Leni, Janni, Rubi at Koenigs Wusterhausen home.

Officers were called by witnesses who said they saw lifeless bodies in the house,’according to The News Trust.

